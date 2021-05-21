'Add a zero or two on Buendia's transfer fee' - City quids in

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021

Norwich City player-of-the-year Emi Buendia will cost even more after his Argentine call up - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia’s Argentina call up is bad news for suitors keen to tempt Norwich City to part with their player-of-the-year.

Arsenal were tipped with a summer transfer move on Thursday for the £40m-rated attacking midfielder, who had a stand-out season in the Canaries’ Championship title win.

His 15 goals and 17 assists have now earned Buendia international recognition, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Leading South American football expert, Tim Vickery, believes that makes the City ace even more of a prized commodity.

“I'm sure that's going to add a zero or two on the end of Buendia’s transfer fee,” he said, with the 24-year-old under contract at Carrow Road until 2024. “If you look at the national squad from the last games and go through it and study who misses out this time it's Pablo Dybala of Juventus.

"How many times in history I wonder has a Juventus player been displaced by one from Norwich City?

“The Argentine press is having to explain to the public who he is, because they've never heard of him. This is a guy who moved abroad (to Real Madrid) when he was 11 or something. So they don't know him and he hasn't really played anywhere big, in terms of well known. It's a remarkable achievement for him, you know.”

The Gunners have reportedly made the City ace their top playmaker target to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad next season.

If Buendia impresses in June’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia he could face a hectic summer, with the Copa America also on the horizon in his homeland.

“From the start of next month to the end of March, there is potentially 21 international games in a 10-month period. It's like having half a season locked onto the domestic season,” said Vickery, speaking on his regular weekly Talksport slot. “A lot of international football coming up. That is providing the Copa America goes ahead, which is due to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina.

“Colombia is burning at the moment with social unrest. They can't stage games. They tried last week with the tournament three and a half weeks away. The place just went mad. There was one game where there were five separate interruptions because of tear gas blown onto the field. The first half lasted more than an hour, half time lasted more than half an hour.

"They desperately tried to get to the end, just to try and prove that Columbia was alright to stage matches. In the end, they proved exactly the opposite.

“This week, games are being taken out of Colombia. People are worried. We may well end up with the whole thing in Argentina.”