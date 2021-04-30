Farke ready for Buendia transfer circus

Video

Published: 6:30 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM April 30, 2021

Daniel Farke does not fear a summer of speculation touting double player of the season Emi Buendia with a Norwich City exit.

Buendia has roared back to spearhead the Canaries’ Championship promotion triumph after he was left out earlier in the campaign with Farke citing a ‘lack of focus’ after transfer rumours around his future.

Farke dismisses the prospect of a repeat ahead of the Premier League return despite Buendia’s headline-grabbing season in green and yellow.

“No, because I think he has shown a great mentality,” said Farke. “It was not easy to shake everything off, all the speculation about his future, and come off the back of a season when you are relegated. Last season we played the best coaches in the world, the best clubs in the world, the best teams in the world.

"You play at Anfield, Emirates and then on a Championship level you go to Wycombe, where their players fight with the knife between their teeth. You have to show an unbelievable mentality to be always focused, greedy and keep going.

"At the beginning of the season it was slightly different. That is normal. He is a young player and it was the first time since he’d worked with us he had a set back. The same for Max Aarons, the same for Todd Cantwell, and for me it was a difficult start because he's an emotional player. He needed a bit longer to get over this relegation hangover. He was also not available, if you remember, for two games because of his red card.”

Buendia’s goals and assists count is on the same high level as James Maddison’s stand out campaign during Farke’s debut season that earned him a big money move to Leicester City.

“We’re in a much better position now,” said the City chief. “When James Maddison left we were in the Championship, and without that transfer fee it would have been hard to keep things going. We're not struggling in financial terms anymore. We are also playing on the big stage so I am not in fear we have another James Maddison situation.

“Of course if one of the best clubs in the world wants Emi as a starter and makes an unbelievable offer then it could be a realistic solution for all parties. But Emi is a key player and it is always our task to make sure that we keep the key players. It is due to the great work of Stuart Webber we have them under long term contracts.

"That means if a club wants them they have to invest an unbelievable amount of money. If there is a club who want to put some crazy offers out then maybe you use this to help the club in the future, but as a head coach my first thought is to work further on with our key players.”