Five Euro 2020 stars Norwich City could target

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM July 1, 2021

Are there any stars from Euro 2020 that Norwich City could target? - Credit: PA Images

Euro 2020 hasn't been a happy place for Norwich City's talent plying their trades for their respective countries, but could it be a potential pool of talent for their recruitment? Connor Southwell picks out five players that could fit the bill.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber leads the way for assists in Euro 2020 so far. - Credit: PA

Steven Zuber - Switzerland

A versatile winger likened to ex-Manchester United player Ashley Young by some in the Bundesliga, Steven Zuber is topping the assists chart in Euro 2020 and showcasing his quality in a Switzerland side that have knocked out world champions France.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has four assists to his name in the tournament, double the amount boasted by Gareth Bale or Kevin de Bruyne.

Versatility is also something Zuber possesses in abundance. With an ability to play in central midfield or full-back, the Swiss international would offer some the Canaries the capability of changing systems and approaches within games.

At 29, Zuber could offer plenty of experience. He played a key role in Julian Nagelsmann's Champions League qualifying Hoffenheim side in 2016/17, scoring on four occasions and registering the same amount of assists.

Described as quick and dynamic, Zuber could offer a threat going forward whilst being tactically astute defensively. With Germany being a market City look at with interest, the Swiss international could be an attractive option as they plot their path to top-flight survival.

Finland's Jere Uronen (right) could offer City with some full-back cover. - Credit: PA

Jere Uronen - Finland

Although plenty of City fans will have been watching Finland to support their talisman Teemu Pukki, left-back Jere Uronen would have caught the eye with his solid performances.

A former striker, Uronen now operates as a progressive full-back in a Genk side that qualified for the Champions League via the play-off system in the Belgium Pro League.

Despite his progressive positioning, Uronen doesn't boast particularly impressive attacking output or is somebody capable of displaying much risk in possession. But with Dimitris Giannoulis on course to nail down the left-back spot in the Premier League next season, the 26-year-old could serve as a reliable back-up option as Norwich prepare to tackle the top-flight.

Joakin Mæhle, who has been impressive for Denmark, was Genk's right-sided full-back option before joining Italian side Atalanta in December last year.

Russia's Daler Kuzyayev (right) could be a solid if somewhat unspectacular addition to City's first-team squad. - Credit: PA

Daler Kuzyayev - Russia

Kuzyayev may not be one who has instantly caught the attention of football fans watching the Euros, but the holding midfielder is somebody who never demands headlines but performs at a consistent level.

For Zenit, he is nicknamed 'Mr Reliable' and plays at the base of the midfield. For country, he has made 37 appearances but has appeared in a variety of positions, including left-wing back, where he featured in two of Russia's three games this summer.

With the Canaries in need of some midfield depth, Kuzyayev may provide an option that would be capable of performing at a consistent level whilst maintaining the tempo of their play. His no thrills approach would help City stabilise themselves in games and, at 28, he could inject a streetwise streak into their midfield engine room.

Kuzyayev does possess athletic qualities to get forward and a powerful shot from range, but his performances often bring stability - a trait Norwich may require when they face inconsistent results in the Premier League.

Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko (left) a progressive defender that would fit into Daniel Farke's style of play. - Credit: PA

Mykola Matviyenko - Ukraine

A 25-year-old left-sided central defender, Matviyenko has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds United in the past but his progressive passing from the back would make him a useful option in Daniel Farke's side.

Currently playing for Shakhter, the defender has received plenty of plaudits for his intelligent positioning and is strong in one versus one situations. In Ukraine, he has been likened to former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

In their pursuits of Dimitris Giannoulis and Milot Rashica, City have proven capable of timing their run to sign players. Matviyenko has been linked with some top sides but does have areas of his game that may be preventing them from backing up their interest with a solid offer.

One is his height. At 5ft11, he does struggle aerially, something that would be exploited by opponents in the Premier League. Equally, there are concerns about his overly aggressive manner.

Price tag could be a sticking point. Fees of £20m plus were touted two seasons ago, but in a market deflated by Covid, that might have dropped. Whether it will have reached a level affordable to the Canaries remains to be seen.

Hungary's Andras Schafer (centre) would be a project, but the midfielder has all the credentials to develop into a good talent. - Credit: PA

Andras Schafer - Hungary

This one would be somewhat of a project, given the low-level Schafer is currently playing at, but he has the qualities and capabilities to develop into a decent talent.

The 22-year-old currently plays his football in Slovakia but has featured in Serie A after Genoa signed him for £1m back in 2019. His time in Italy was marred by instability and loan moves, and he moved to current club Dunajska Streda hoping to revive his career.

As a midfielder, he is capable of playing both as a number ten or a box to box although has played in virtually every position for his club. But it's in a holding role where he has really caught the eye this season and boasts impressive defensive metrics.

Schafer is a technical player who has impressed in Slovakia and looks on course for a move to bigger and better things.

In a difficult group, Schafer played a part as Hungary proved to be more than competitive. He even scored their second goal in the final game against Germany, winning the ball back before finishing the move and converting past Manuel Neuer.

Similarly to Danel Sinani, he could be a talent that Norwich could find some value in developing.