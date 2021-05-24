Ben Godfrey: From Tesco to England Euros call?

Video

Published: 5:30 PM May 24, 2021

Ben Godfrey admits an England call up would fulfil a boyhood dream, with Norwich City’s record sale touted with gatecrashing Gareth Southgate's Euro plans.

Godfrey’s stand out debut season at Everton has seen him tipped to make a surprise late run to feature in the Three Lions' expanded 26-man squad, revealed on Tuesday lunchtime.

The 23-year-old captained his country at Under-21 level during his Carrow Road spell which ended in a big move to Merseyside last summer.

“For every young English lad that is the ambition,” said Godfrey. “It was something I had spoken about with my parents for years. When I first got a call up at the younger age levels it was a massive moment and the family were over the moon.

"It is one of those bonuses you get for working hard. If I keep working hard, and keep learning, I will give myself a chance to get that call up.

“To captain my country was amazing. From where I have come from I have to be proud of my journey. I set out as a boy to play Premier League football and getting promoted (at Norwich) and signing for Everton are the two proudest moments of my career.

"Now I have to stay hungry because there is a lot more to achieve.”

His former club stand to cash in if the centre back or the Canaries’ previous record sale, James Maddison, start a competitive game for England in their careers.

Godfrey, speaking to Talksport, has reflected on his meteoric rise after moving from York to Norfolk in 2016.

“I remember I was driving into Tesco car park back home and I got a call from my old agent saying Norwich were interested,” he said. “I was gobsmacked as Norwich were a Premier League club. It was massive.

"When I knew it was coming I just wanted to get it done. To jump from League Two to the Premier League was surreal and scary.

“I had to bide my time, and going on loan to Shrewsbury was a massive turning point. When I got in the Norwich side I grabbed my chance and gained the manager’s trust.

"Winning the Championship title is definitely up there with anything I have done. How many times as a player do you get to lift a trophy? The final whistle against Blackburn (when Norwich got promoted) was a feeling I can’t describe.

"The stadium was bouncing. Especially when you think of football now with no supporters in the stadium. That was a mad couple of weeks in my career.

“Playing in the Premier League, captaining in the Premier League. Then there was talk of me going abroad but when I found out Everton were interested it was a no brainer. Such a proud moment for me and my family and I have loved every minute.”

Toffees' boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Godfrey's first campaign in blue.

"I don't know if he goes to the Euros, it's not my problem or my decision," he said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "All I have to say is that Ben Godfrey was a fantastic player this season.

"I only have to say that his season was really good, he was a fantastic signing in the summer.

"He did a season with a fantastic consistency while changing position most of the time. He played left back, right back, he played centre back - and every time he did really well, I'm really satisfied.

"He's tactically good, he can play in all of the positions without any problems, he's played two months at left back. He's always good.

"But I think England has fantastic defenders. I have to say Michael Keane always put in a top performance."