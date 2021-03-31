Video
Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Norwich City paid £6,827,037 in agents’ fees for the past two transfer windows, according to new official figures published by the FA.
City’s spending was the biggest in the Championship, for the period from February 1 2020 to February 1 2021.
That spanned two transfer windows following relegation from the Premier League and January this season. The likes of Jordan Hugill, Jacob Sorensen and Przemyslaw Placheta arrived on permanent deals.
Olly Skipp completed a season long loan from Tottenham. Xavi Quintilla, Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis also joined the club on loan, with permanent deals in place for Gibson and Giannoulis dependent on the Canaries sealing promotion back to the Premier League.
City’s figure also includes liabilities for payments to agents connected to deals prior to this period. By way of comparison, Norwich spent £4.9m on agents’ fees in the previous 12 month period.
The total outlay by Championship clubs on agents’ fees for the latest accounting period was £40.7m. Bournemouth were the second biggest spenders (£5,653,160) in the Championship table of expenditure on payments to agents - or intermediaries as they are officially known – which now have to be published by national associations under Fifa rules governing transfers.
The amounts include payments made by clubs on behalf of players.
Promoted Wycombe spent the least amount (£126,053). The Championship spending on agents’ fees pales into comparison with the Premier League, who spent a combined £272m in the accounting period. Chelsea led the way with £35.2m.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: £9m rated Turkish ace linked
- 2 How will the Championship promotion race unfold?
- 3 Gibson on what makes Norwich City so special
- 4 Desperation to prove City wrong drives Preston keeper
- 5 Canaries star thinks Finland will make changes for friendly
- 6 'It does help you grow up' - Spurs loanee maturing at City
- 7 City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future
- 8 Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures
- 9 Final night of international action looms for City players
- 10 'I'll be ready' - McLean determined to be available for City at Preston
The figures for National League King's Lynn have also been published by the FA. The Linnets spent £1,400 on agents' fees out of a total of £271,838 in the National League.