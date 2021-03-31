Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures

Video

Published: 2:36 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM March 31, 2021

Jordan Hugill and Przemyslaw Placheta were two of Norwich City's summer signings - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City paid £6,827,037 in agents’ fees for the past two transfer windows, according to new official figures published by the FA.

City’s spending was the biggest in the Championship, for the period from February 1 2020 to February 1 2021.

That spanned two transfer windows following relegation from the Premier League and January this season. The likes of Jordan Hugill, Jacob Sorensen and Przemyslaw Placheta arrived on permanent deals.

Payments and transactions involving registered Intermediaries between 01 February 2020 and 01 February 2021 have been published by The FA.



Full statement: https://t.co/fchfFxptYx. pic.twitter.com/dzjVO3AxRc — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 31, 2021

Olly Skipp completed a season long loan from Tottenham. Xavi Quintilla, Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis also joined the club on loan, with permanent deals in place for Gibson and Giannoulis dependent on the Canaries sealing promotion back to the Premier League.

City’s figure also includes liabilities for payments to agents connected to deals prior to this period. By way of comparison, Norwich spent £4.9m on agents’ fees in the previous 12 month period.

The total outlay by Championship clubs on agents’ fees for the latest accounting period was £40.7m. Bournemouth were the second biggest spenders (£5,653,160) in the Championship table of expenditure on payments to agents - or intermediaries as they are officially known – which now have to be published by national associations under Fifa rules governing transfers.

The amounts include payments made by clubs on behalf of players.

Promoted Wycombe spent the least amount (£126,053). The Championship spending on agents’ fees pales into comparison with the Premier League, who spent a combined £272m in the accounting period. Chelsea led the way with £35.2m.

The figures for National League King's Lynn have also been published by the FA. The Linnets spent £1,400 on agents' fees out of a total of £271,838 in the National League.