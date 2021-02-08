Updated
City Q&A: Paddy answers your questions
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
That was the week that was for Norwich City. No goals, no wins and their two main Championship promotion rivals turning up the heat.
Brentford will replace the Canaries in top spot if they get a point at Reading in midweek. The Bees hammered Middlesbrough 4-1 to extend the longest unbeaten run currently in English football.
Ivan Toney's brace took his tally to 22 league goals. Meanwhile, Norwich City have hit a worrying dry spell in front of goal that will be the key topic ahead of this weekend's Carrow Road crunch against Stoke City.
How do you assess the state of play? Is it two from three now for the automatic scrap and how concerned are you with Norwich's fitful output? Would you tweak anything in terms of personnel from the options available for Daniel Farke this weekend? Or does it require tactical shifts in a bid to re-gain the initiative.
In the bigger picture do you look at the encouraging impact fit-again duo Onel Hernandez and Adam Idah produced in second half cameos at Swansea as a cause for optimism?
How big is this Potters' visit, in terms of the mood music if not the shifting dynamic at the top of the Championship, with a vast amount of points still to play for over the coming three months?
Recap what was discussed in the window below, and feel free to join us every Monday in our regular lunchtime slot.
Most Read
- 1 Six things you might have missed from Norwich City's defeat to Swansea
- 2 Frustrated Pukki encapsulates Norwich's attacking struggles
- 3 Thompson's injury woes continue at MK Dons
- 4 VERDICT: City have their feet against the fire but have the quality to respond
- 5 'We don't crack under pressure' - Farke comes out swinging
- 6 PODCAST: How do Norwich City solve their attacking problems?
- 7 City old boy Godfrey has surprised Ancelotti
- 8 City Q&A: Paddy answers your questions
- 9 'Now is the time to show some character' - City defender's defiant message
- 10 City outcast Drmic on chances of a summer move