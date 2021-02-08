City Q&A: Paddy answers your questions

Updated

Published: 12:54 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM February 8, 2021

Norwich City had a week to forget in the Championship with no goals and no wins from three games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

That was the week that was for Norwich City. No goals, no wins and their two main Championship promotion rivals turning up the heat.

Brentford will replace the Canaries in top spot if they get a point at Reading in midweek. The Bees hammered Middlesbrough 4-1 to extend the longest unbeaten run currently in English football.

Ivan Toney's brace took his tally to 22 league goals. Meanwhile, Norwich City have hit a worrying dry spell in front of goal that will be the key topic ahead of this weekend's Carrow Road crunch against Stoke City.

How do you assess the state of play? Is it two from three now for the automatic scrap and how concerned are you with Norwich's fitful output? Would you tweak anything in terms of personnel from the options available for Daniel Farke this weekend? Or does it require tactical shifts in a bid to re-gain the initiative.

In the bigger picture do you look at the encouraging impact fit-again duo Onel Hernandez and Adam Idah produced in second half cameos at Swansea as a cause for optimism?

How big is this Potters' visit, in terms of the mood music if not the shifting dynamic at the top of the Championship, with a vast amount of points still to play for over the coming three months?

Recap what was discussed in the window below, and feel free to join us every Monday in our regular lunchtime slot.