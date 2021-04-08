Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

City Q&A: Top that

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:57 PM April 8, 2021   
The Carrow Road scoreboard tells the story at the end of Norwich City's hammering of Huddersfield

The Carrow Road scoreboard tells the story at the end of Norwich City's hammering of Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League return will be confirmed in due course. Before the hard work starts again.

The Canaries will be promoted if they beat Derby on Saturday and distant rivals Brentford and Swansea both fail to win.

City will travel in buoyant mood after dismantling Huddersfield 7-0 in a result that underlined they are the stand out team in this season's Championship.

Where does that Terriers' mauling rank in Daniel Farke's time in charge. Is there anything left to be said about Teemu Pukki or Emi Buendia? And is Kieran Dowell building a compelling case to be the number 10 in the big time?

How big an achievement will an immediate return to the Premier League be, set against the backdrop of football's attempts to play on during the pandemic and the financial implications for clubs like City who rely on season ticket and matchday revenue?

Once promotion is sealed and hopefully a second title added to the trophy cabinet how do you assess the recruitment challenge for Stuart Webber and his team this summer?

Which areas of the team will need to be strengthened and is it realistic to feel they can keep hold of their prized assets?

Most Read

  1. 1 The facts and figures of Norwich City’s epic 7-0 triumph
  2. 2 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 7-0 Huddersfield hammering
  3. 3 David Hannant: Why I'm begging for a Stuart Webber U-turn
  1. 4 'An amazing time' - Pukki thrilled to enter City's top 10
  2. 5 Will it be sixth time lucky for Farke in latest City award nomination double?
  3. 6 Promotion nears for Norwich City – but will fans be able to celebrate?
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumour: Spanish trio linked with Canaries ace Buendia
  5. 8 'Perfect night; unbelievable' - Canaries players savour special 7-0 success
  6. 9 City star on hopes of promotion, the golden boot and Litmanen's record
  7. 10 Watch highlights of Norwich City's 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield

Plenty to discuss with Paddy and Connor. Join the conversation or follow the discussion in the window above. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki seals his hat-trick in Norwich City's Championship rout of Huddersfield Town

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 7 (SEVEN) Huddersfield 0

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The scoreboard tells the story at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Updated

MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries thump Terriers to move five points from promotion

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki's rising strike slams the woodwork on a frustrating afternoon for Norwich City's sharpshooter

Video

Pressure? Have a look at the table is Farke's retort

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill completes a 7-0 Championship romp for Norwich City against Huddersfield Town

Video

'It was ok. Wasn't it?' - Jovial Farke on City's 7-0 demolition

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus