City Q&A: Top that

Published: 12:57 PM April 8, 2021

The Carrow Road scoreboard tells the story at the end of Norwich City's hammering of Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League return will be confirmed in due course. Before the hard work starts again.

The Canaries will be promoted if they beat Derby on Saturday and distant rivals Brentford and Swansea both fail to win.

City will travel in buoyant mood after dismantling Huddersfield 7-0 in a result that underlined they are the stand out team in this season's Championship.

Where does that Terriers' mauling rank in Daniel Farke's time in charge. Is there anything left to be said about Teemu Pukki or Emi Buendia? And is Kieran Dowell building a compelling case to be the number 10 in the big time?

How big an achievement will an immediate return to the Premier League be, set against the backdrop of football's attempts to play on during the pandemic and the financial implications for clubs like City who rely on season ticket and matchday revenue?

Once promotion is sealed and hopefully a second title added to the trophy cabinet how do you assess the recruitment challenge for Stuart Webber and his team this summer?

Which areas of the team will need to be strengthened and is it realistic to feel they can keep hold of their prized assets?

Plenty to discuss with Paddy and Connor. Join the conversation or follow the discussion in the window above.