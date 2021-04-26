City Q&A - Join Paddy Davitt

Updated

Daniel Farke can get his hands on another Championship title with a win on Saturday against Reading

Get ready to plug the karaoke machine back in. Norwich City's Championship title winning party moved a step closer after getting back to winning ways at QPR.

A couple of defeats following confirmation of Premier League promotion took some of the fizz out of the champagne, but City made no mistake in west London on Saturday and will now be guaranteed top spot with a win over Reading.

The Royals' own promotion hopes ended at the weekend, with too few games left to gatecrash the top six.

It might not even take a victory at Carrow Road if Watford slip up at play-off chasing Brentford.

Where does this achievement rank in City's proud history.

A second promotion, in all probability a second title, under Daniel Farke's command set against a backdrop of relegation and the financial impact of no supporters for the majority of the past 13 months?

Alas, attention shifts all too quickly to what next and the summer transfer window before that Premier League return.

Emi Buendia's ridiculous personal numbers brought another assist and another goal on Saturday. Get used to his name featuring regularly in the transfer gossip columns.

Is the Argentine crucial to any hopes of Premier League survival or must the club cash in? Likewise, how do you assess Max Aarons' prospects of staying in Norfolk beyond the summer?

Meanwhile, Norwich continue to be linked with an ever-growing list of potential centre backs. Do any catch your eye, and what other areas will they need to strengthen?

