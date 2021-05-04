Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Updated

City Q&A - Paddy answers your questions

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:50 PM May 4, 2021
Norwich City fans savour the Canaries' Championship title win against Reading

What a team. What a story. Norwich City back in the Premier League. 

Daniel Farke and his players delivered a second Championship title to go with a second Championship promotion on the German's watch in emphatic style, with a 4-1 romp against Reading.

City will be presented with the trophy at Barnsley this weekend. That will cap a season never to be forgotten for good reasons and bad. Those scenes of beer-soaked celebrations, led by Farke, with a pocket of fans gathered outside Carrow Road on Saturday underlined the only thing missing in the latest coronation.

That home win also marked the final time both Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will grace the Carrow Road pitch in a competitive game. The duo will leave this summer. How much will they be missed and how big an impact have they made?

Apart from sales of beer, the other growth industry in these parts would appear transfer speculation touting Norwich with Premier League reinforcements.

Are there any from a lengthening list that hit the spot, and which areas of the squad should be the priority to reinforce in the weeks ahead?

Plenty was discussed with Paddy. Recap the discussion in the window below in our regular weekly lunchtime slot. 

