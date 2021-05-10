City Q&A - Paddy answered your questions

Updated

Published: 12:53 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 2:23 PM May 10, 2021

So long the Championship. Hello the Premier League.

Norwich City wrapped up their title celebrations at Barnsley on Saturday, which turned into an emotional farewell for Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic into the bargain.

City's playing squad may be able to put their feet up until pre-season - unless you have the small matter of the European Championships to think about - but the work behind the scenes is ramping up.

The exits of two midfielders, and the return to Tottenham of loanee Olly Skipp, turns the focus onto potential reinforcements in the summer window.

City want a centre back as well, and even before those injury concerns around Teemu Pukki you can be sure the top end of the pitch commanded the attention of Stuart Webber and his recruitment team.

How big is the summer makeover and what are the priorities in the transfer stakes?

Adam Idah offered a timely reminder of what he can do if he steers clear of injury with the second equaliser at Oakwell.

But what would you do with Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Josh Martin and any of the other emerging talent? Is the Premier League a step too far at this stage of their fledgling careers?

Emi Buendia is certainly ready for the Premier League. A 15th league goal to go with a similar tally of assists in the Championship title success earned him a double player-of-the-year award. But is he the best there has ever been in the second tier?

