Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Updated

City Q&A - Paddy answered your questions

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:53 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM May 10, 2021
A second Championship title for Norwich City youngsters Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell

A second Championship title for Norwich City youngsters Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

So long the Championship. Hello the Premier League. 

Norwich City wrapped up their title celebrations at Barnsley on Saturday, which turned into an emotional farewell for Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic into the bargain.

City's playing squad may be able to put their feet up until pre-season - unless you have the small matter of the European Championships to think about - but the work behind the scenes is ramping up.

The exits of two midfielders, and the return to Tottenham of loanee Olly Skipp, turns the focus onto potential reinforcements in the summer window.

City want a centre back as well, and even before those injury concerns around Teemu Pukki you can be sure the top end of the pitch commanded the attention of Stuart Webber and his recruitment team.

How big is the summer makeover and what are the priorities in the transfer stakes?

Adam Idah offered a timely reminder of what he can do if he steers clear of injury with the second equaliser at Oakwell.

Most Read

  1. 1 Promotion joy for Canaries legend
  2. 2 City loanee scores but can't prevent relegation
  3. 3 PREMIERE: Documentary celebrates City's title triumph
  1. 4 Six things after the conclusion of City's superb season
  2. 5 'Deserved champions' - Barnsley chief in warm tribute to Canaries
  3. 6 Farke's fears for injured McLean's Euro hopes
  4. 7 'There are some offers' - Vrancic on life after City
  5. 8 Paddy Davitt verdict: Gone but never forgotten
  6. 9 City Q&A - Paddy answered your questions
  7. 10 Stephen Fry reads poem dedicated to absent Canaries fans

But what would you do with Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Josh Martin and any of the other emerging talent? Is the Premier League a step too far at this stage of their fledgling careers?

Emi Buendia is certainly ready for the Premier League. A 15th league goal to go with a similar tally of assists in the Championship title success earned him a double player-of-the-year award. But is he the best there has ever been in the second tier?

Plenty was debated with Paddy. Recap the discussion in the window below in our regular weekly lunchtime slot. 


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Alexander Tettey of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end o

Updated

CHAMPIONS RECAP: City lift the Championship trophy at Oakwell

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley and Alex Tettey lift the Championship trophy aloft after Norwich City's 2-2 draw at Barnsley

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Barnsley 2-2 Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke embraces Alexander Tettey of Norwich as he leaves the pitch for the

Video

Tettey fights back the tears after emotional City farewell

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey signed off in style with a Championship trophy on their final Norwich City appearances

Video

'You cannot ask for a better goodbye' - Farke salutes departing City duo

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus