City Q&A - Stay or go, Emi?

Live

Published: 12:52 PM May 17, 2021

Emi Buendia's call up for Argentina caps a remarkable rise for the Norwich City maestro.

Buendia will now rub shoulders with Lionel Messi and the rest after being selected for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers. It could be a busy summer for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder with Argentina also in Copa America action next month.

But what does such exposure do for Norwich's prospects of holding onto the magician for the Premier League return?

Stuart Webber was candid as ever last week when the club's sporting director made it clear the likes of Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell could have to depart to swell the transfer war chest.

Although Webber was equally clear none of the above would leave unless it is on Norwich's terms and the existing club record transfer fee had been smashed.

What did you make of Webber's end-of-season debrief regarding the club's transfer strategy. Would a new deal for Daniel Farke and an indication Webber is also prepared to stick around longer than 2022 represent the best piece of business the club could do this summer?

Do Norwich have a realistic shot at enticing Olly Skipp back to Carrow Road? If not, could Jacob Sorensen step up and how important is it for Kenny McLean to be fit and available for the big kick off, after a knee injury scuppered his chances of representing Scotland at the Euros?

Plenty to debate with Paddy. Follow the discussion in the window above in our regular weekly lunchtime slot.