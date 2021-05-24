Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City Q&A - Bidding wars

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:58 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM May 24, 2021
Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have guided Norwich City to the Premier League again.

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have guided Norwich City to the Premier League again. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant 2017

It might already feel like a long summer. Emi Buendia is a staple in the gossip columns and the transfer window is not open for another few weeks. 

Buendia has been linked to Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and overseas interest since his call up for the Argentine national squad for upcoming qualifiers.

The 24-year-old clearly has more pressing matters to worry about than the latest transfer headline. Sporting director Stuart Webber may even welcome the frenzied attention if it translates into a summer bidding war. 

Webber has made it clear Norwich will listen to offers for their top talent, but it will take a new club record for them to even consider parting with their brightest and best.

City fans may be more interested in potential incomings. Josh King, Adam Reach and Mehdi Zerkane have all been linked, with the Canaries believed to be in the market for an attacking wide player.

What represents a good window for Norwich this summer? Is it holding onto the crown jewels or cashing in and re-investing that in the bid to mould a Premier League-ready squad?

Follow the discussion in the window above and join in by posting a comment, in our regular weekly lunchtime slot. 

