City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Live

Published: 12:53 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM June 14, 2021

Angus Gunn is set to link up with Tim Krul at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

So long Emi. Life must go on, and that means a savvy summer in the transfer market for Norwich City.

With the window now officially open, Stuart Webber, Kieran Scott and the club's recruitment department can bolster Daniel Farke's squad for the Premier League return.

Buendia's club record departure to Aston Villa requires a suitable replacement, in addition to the existing checklist centred on central midfielders, a centre back and versatile wide player.

Angus Gunn remains the preferred back up signing to Tim Krul, despite reports of weekend interest from Leeds United. Gunn is still expected to seal a Carrow Road homecoming this month.

But with Buendia gone and a bigger transfer kitty now at Webber's disposal how high do City set the bar? What level of investment is required to give them a fighting chance of staying up this time around?

Teemu Pukki got his Euros off to a winning start, as did Tim Krul as an unused substitute for the Netherlands. Can Grant Hanley and Przemyslaw Placheta complete the set for Scotland and Poland respectively later on Monday?

And what about a final word on the events surrounding the announcement, and then the cancellation, of a multi-million pound sponsorship deal with Asian online casino firm, BK8. Where do you want to see the club go from here, after what they later called 'an error of judgement'?

Join in with the discussion, hosted by Paddy, in our regular weekly lunchtime slot.