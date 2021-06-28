City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Live

Published: 12:55 PM June 28, 2021

Billy Gilmour will seal a Norwich City loan switch later this week. But what next for the Canaries' Premier League summer squad refresh?

The Chelsea and Scotland prodigy looks an eye-catching arrival, following confirmation last week of deals for Angus Gunn and Milot Rashica. It promises to be a busy few days with Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis formally becoming Norwich players on July 1.

But City still want another central midfielder, plus a centre back. Then the focus may swing back towards the possibility of keeping Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell in the building in the weeks ahead, as the non-Euro2020 members of Daniel Farke's squad return to Colney next week to begin the build up to the Premier League return.

Are City right to want no part of what appears a potential auction for Kristoffer Ajer? Celtic appear ready to play the long game this summer for a player Norwich would like to add but only if the price is right. Is that the correct stance, and who else fits the bill with Ben Gibson and now Grant Hanley both likely to need pre-season to fully recover from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively?

Plenty to get stuck into. That's before you even get to why was Tim Krul relegated to the bench for the entirety of the Netherlands' failed tilt at Euro glory?

