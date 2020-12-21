City Q&A: Top of the tree. What next on and off the park?

Updated

Published: 12:51 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:48 PM December 21, 2020

Norwich City have opened up a five point gap on the rest in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Merry Christmas one and all. No shortage of talking points discussed around Norwich City.

Top on Christmas Day and a cushion to the teams in third and seventh. Norwich have put their foot on the accelerator in recent games approaching this festive spell.

But the January transfer window is just around the corner and that means inevitable speculation, but one hopes no distractions like the previous summer window, around the likes of Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.

Off the park, should City resist all overtures or does every player have a price? More to the point, what inward business do they need to do for the final push?

How do you see the Boxing Day trip to Watford now the Hornets have made a managerial change and what points haul would you settle for over the Christmas and New Year period?

Recap what was discussed with Paddy and Connor in our regular Monday slot.