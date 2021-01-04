Live
City Q&A: Sell or buy?
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
It's started. And it is only going to get louder from here with Norwich City's brightest and best linked with potential January transfer exits.
Before the window officially opened on Saturday, just hours before the Canaries' re-asserted their authority at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Barnsley, Tykes' match winner Emi Buendia had already been mooted with an Arsenal move.
Max Aarons was not far behind. Manchester United this time monitoring the classy full back, after a summer when Barcelona picked up the phone to Stuart Webber.
Daniel Farke reiterated the club's position following Buendia's Barnsley match winner. That did nothing to stop fresh reports on Monday morning claiming his representative has already held exploratory talks with the Gunners. A player-plus-cash package could materialise, although his club value the Argentine in excess of £40m.
So, City fans, is it keep the likes of Buendia and Aarons or Todd Cantwell in the building? Whatever the interest or, more pertinently, however big any firm offers get if it moves beyond speculation? Would you trade right now if proposed deals ensured they remained with the Canaries until a permanent summer departure?
What about incomings? Norwich need a keeper and a left back. Who should be in the frame and does it stop there as Farke and Webber look to put the finishing touches to a promotion-chasing squad?
On the pitch, is an FA Cup third round tie this weekend a chance for wholesale changes or are you unwilling to sacrifice potential cup progress?
Plenty to discuss. Follow the blog or take part in the window above by getting your questions into Paddy and Connor in our regular Monday slot.