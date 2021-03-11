Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Farke and Pukki in running for monthly awards

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM March 11, 2021   
Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke have been shortlisted for Championship player and manager-of-the-month respectively

Norwich City duo Daniel Farke and Teemu Pukki are in the running for February’s manager and player-of-the-month respectively. 

The Canaries roared back into winning form after a goalless draw at Millwall and then 2-0 defeat to Swansea, with five straight league wins to power clear at the top. 

Farke has been shortlisted every month since October, but is yet to win the divisional award this season. The German head coach has only lifted the manager-of-the-month once since arriving in England, but looks on course to lead his club to another Championship promotion after opening up a 10 point gap.  

Farke is up against good friend and Barnsley chief Valerien Ismael and Cardiff City’s Mick McCarthy, after the duo guided their clubs into the play-off mix.  

QPR’s Mark Warburton is the other manager to make the short list. 

Former Norwich City captain Russell Martin is on the League One short list, after MK Dons picked up 11 points last month. 

Pukki’s seven goal burst in February continued with a brace last weekend in a 3-0 Championship win over Luton Town to take his tally to 22 goals for the campaign. 

The Finn faces competition from Brentford golden boot rival Ivan Toney, who had six goals and three assists. Barnsley defender Michael Helik and Cardiff City’s on loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson are also on the list. 

The winners will be announced on Friday, with the judging panel including Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman. 

