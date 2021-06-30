Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:27 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 4:05 PM June 30, 2021
Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto is tipped with a move to FC Porto

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto is tipped with a move to FC Porto - Credit: Terry Blyfield/Crystal Palace FC

Norwich City youngster Sebastian Soto is poised to seal a move to Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto.

Soto, who has yet to make a first team appearance for the Canaries, is expected to seal a season long loan switch that reportedly includes a €1m buy option for the Champions League hopefuls.

The Canaries are believed to be ready to sanction the potential exit, with Portuguese football outlet, Maisfutebol, suggesting Soto is seen initially as an option for Porto's 'B' team, while training with the first team squad.

They report Soto is due to arrive in the city in the next 24 hours to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his switch.

Porto finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season, five points behind Sporting, but earning qualification to this season's Champions League group stage.

The 20-year-old US international joined Norwich last summer on a three-year deal as a free agent following his departure from Hannover.

Due to issues around obtaining a work permit, he was loaned to Dutch second tier side, SC Telstar, where seven goals in 12 appearances earned him a call up to the senior squad.

He was finally able to join up properly with City in January, after securing a work permit following his international bow, and made three appearances at under-23 level before featuring for the US in a failed tilt at qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

