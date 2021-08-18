Young Canaries full-back set to join Italian side

Published: 8:42 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 8:44 AM August 18, 2021

Rob Nizet in pre-season action for Norwich at King's Lynn last month - Credit: Ian Burt

Belgian youth international Rob Nizet appears to have left Norwich City to join Italian side Lecce.

The Serie B club announced the permanent signing of the 19-year-old on Friday but the exit hasn't yet been confirmed by the Canaries.

However, the youngster suggested confirmation was imminent when he posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, saying: "Thank you Norwich City for everything."

That has been followed by several City academy teammates seemingly saying their farewells and wishing Nizet luck for his next challenge.

Reports surfaced in Belgium in early July that the left-back was in talks with Sporting Charleroi but it seems those discussions proved unsuccessful.

Nizet then appeared for the Canaries' first team during pre-season on two occasions, replacing Poland international Przemek Placheta at left wing-back in the 63rd minute of a 3-1 win at King's Lynn and going close to a goal with a spectacular effort.

He also replaced Milot Rashica for the final 15 minutes of a 1-0 friendly win over League One side Lincoln City, played behind closed doors at the Lotus Training Centre.

Nizet has represented Belgium throughout their age groups up to U19 level and scored three goals in 25 games for City's U23s last season.

Lecce were relegated to the third tier in 2012 after being involved in a match-fixing scandal but returned to Serie A in 2019, only to be relegated straight back to the second tier and finish fourth last season, losing in the play-offs.

The Canaries have Sean Stewart progressing through their academy ranks, who was the regular starting left-back for the U18s last season and won two Northern Ireland U21 caps in friendly games this summer.

