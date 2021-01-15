'Three Lungs' back in business

Video

Published: 10:07 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM January 15, 2021

Former Norwich City stalwart Gary Holt has returned to Falkirk as a sporting director.

Holt had spells at the Canaries as a player and later a youth coach before assisting Neil Adams at first team level. The 47-year-old also managed the Bairns before more recently taking charge of Livingston until November 2020.

“It’s great to be back at Falkirk and I’m really excited to get started," said Holt, speaking to the club's official site. "Falkirk has always held a special place in my heart for giving me my big break in management.

"I feel there’s a bit of unfinished business here and I’m going to devote all my energies in getting this club back to the Scottish Premiership. I’ve learned much in my time away from the club and I’m ready to put that into action.

"The board have set out to me a compelling vision for the return of a youth and talent development pipeline and the need to develop a five-year football strategy which ensures that all departments, from recruitment to sport science and analysis, are all working in harmony. We want to squeeze every last ounce out of the resources we have here and I am confident we can be successful.

“In Lee (Miller) and David (McCracken) we have two excellent young coaches who have got this team to the top of the league – let’s not forget that. I’m here to be additive to what they are doing and to be another experienced voice they can turn to.

"Let me be clear – I’m not here to be the next Falkirk manager – I’m here to make sure we have the right environment and infrastructure to ensure that Lee and David can succeed and get this club moving forward again.”

Falkirk sit two points clear at the top of Scottish League One.