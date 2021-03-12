'Thought more clubs might learn from Norwich' - Lineker hails Canaries with Wilder on the brink
- Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Match of the Day host and former England striker Gary Lineker has urged clubs to follow Norwich City's lead and stick with their manager, amid rising speculation Chris Wilder is set to leave Sheffield United.
The Blades' chief, who has had some epic tussles with Daniel Farke's Canaries in recent seasons, is reportedly tipped to leave his role on Friday with the Yorkshire club looking set for a return to the Championship.
Wilder guided his hometown team to a superb ninth placed finish last season in the Premier League, after coming up with the Canaries, but the Blades are now 13 points from safety following a calamitous second top flight campaign.
The likes of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard have already been installed as early front runners to replace Wilder.
Match of the Day pundit Lineker has already taken to Twitter to express his surprise to his 7.8m followers.
Norwich opted to retain Farke following relegation and look on course to replace the Blades in the top division next season.
The Canaries have a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship ahead of this weekend's fixtures.
Most Read
- 1 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
- 2 Owls' ace reflects on why he snubbed Canaries
- 3 Daniel Farke - five nominations in a row ... and a big fat zero of wins
- 4 'Fine margins' the key to City progress for Domogalla
- 5 Farke on his number 10 dilemma
- 6 City's Easter clash with Huddersfield selected for TV
- 7 Iwan Roberts: Why I'm sticking up for one of Norwich City's closest rivals
- 8 Pukki adds another award to his growing collection
- 9 PUKKI: City striker on the challenge of being a known quantity in the Championship
- 10 Pukki had no doubts about sticking with City after relegation