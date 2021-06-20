Mourinho praise for City defender after Euro2020 accolade

Video

Published: 1:34 PM June 20, 2021 Updated: 1:38 PM June 20, 2021

Grant Hanley has been included in the Euro2020 team of the week after his starring role for Scotland at Wembley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley's superb shift for Scotland against England has seen him make the Euro2020 best XI from the second series of games.

The Norwich City captain, and the rest of Steve Clarke's squad, were also hailed by Jose Mourinho for earning a well-deserved 0-0 Group D point against England at Wembley on Friday.

Hanley kept both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford under wraps in a display that has seen him make the whoscored.com team, partnering Netherlands and Juventus centre back Matthijs de Ligt.

Former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United chief Mourinho added his voice to the praise for Scotland's display at Wembley.

"I think they were amazing," he said, in his Talksport pundit role. "(Kieran) Tierney, Gilmour and (Che) Adams, they didn’t play the last match, but they made the difference.

"They played again with five at the back, but Scott McTominay is a midfield player; he can build. Tierney is a left-back player; he can build.

"Hanley is, in my opinion, much more comfortable playing in the middle than on the right. He was solid, but at the same time they had more possession and were more fluid with the ball.

The last action of the game, minute 92, is an example of their mentality of how they were ready to come.

"They were coming not just for a football match, but to play a football match against England at Wembley. It was clearly part of Steve and his staff. It was to unite the squad and get them to play.

"In this moment they go home with this historic result but the door is open for them to qualify. Now they play at home to Croatia gives qualification.

"They were so solid. We were speaking before about their defensive block. It was low in front, but when they were recovering the ball they were not afraid to project forward.

"For me they did very well, and were even better than what I could expect.

"They put England in a position where, my feeling was, they didn't want to lose in the last 15 minutes. I could feel England were more on the side of pragmatism.

"I didn't see any risk of desire to try and gambling and win the game."