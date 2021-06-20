Modest City ace Hanley loved Harry Kane tussle

Video

Published: 9:00 AM June 20, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has downplayed his masterful marking job on England skipper Harry Kane after his starring role in Scotland’s 0-0 Euro2020 draw.

Hanley was a key figure in a Scottish shut out, with the lacklustre Kane replaced by Marcus Rashford at Wembley, who fared no better against the City centre back.

“Because he was playing centre-forward and I was middle of our back three, that was always going to be the match-up,” said Hanley. “But overall, as a team, we made it really difficult for them. We nullified the amount of chances they had.

“I was pleased with how I played. When you play at the top level, first of all, everyone's an athlete. If they're not quicker than you, they're stronger than you. So you need to make sure you're in the right position at all times.

“And a big part of that is concentration. Mentally, you need to be so switched on for the full 95 minutes because if you give players like that a sniff, more often than not it's a goal. That's a big part of going up against the best players in the world.”

Hanley is now focused on beating Croatia on Tuesday to seal a place in the last 16, but admitted upsetting the odds against the Three Lions was a career highlight.

“It's only after the game you think about it in that way, about how big and important a night it was,” he said, quoted by the Glasgow Times, speaking at the Scots’ base in the north east of England. “For the team, first of all, but then what it means to your family as well.

“We approached the game with the mindset of keeping our dream alive and that's what we've done. So I'm pleased about that. Before the game it was important not to build the game up too much. But we had to be present in it, turn up and play, and we did that.

“We're happy after Friday night, but we've got a quick turnaround now before a massive game on Tuesday.

“We're happy with a point against England, but we didn't get too low after Czech Republic and we won't get too high after this. It's important to keep a lid on it and stay level.

“We need to recover quickly now and get ready to go again. We're up against a top side on Tuesday and obviously we need a result. Of course, we want to finish the job now and not waste what we did on Friday night.”