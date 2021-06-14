Hanley is up for England scrap after Euro2020 blow

Video

Published: 7:39 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 7:44 PM June 14, 2021

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley is upbeat despite Scotland's Euro2020 opening defeat to the Czech Republic - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley insists facing England is all the motivation Scotland need to spark a Euro2020 revival, after Monday’s opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic.

The Norwich City captain played the full 90 minutes at Hampden Park in the Scots’ first game at a major finals since 1998.

Patrik Schick’s brace spoiled the party, and leaves Steve Clarke’s underdogs needing an upset against the ‘Auld Enemy’ at Wembley on Friday.

“We’re playing England at Wembley in the Euros. So what more motivation do you need? It’s definitely a game we’re looking forward to,” said the Canaries’ Championship title winner.

“It’s the old cliché, you’ve got to play the game, not the occasion. We’ll be prepared and we’ll be positive. That’s the way we’ll go into it.

“It’s a disappointing result for us and it’s a quick turnaround for the England game now, but that’s tournament football. We’ve got to take the positives. There are plenty of positives to take.

"That will be the outlook, keep looking to improve and keep looking to get better.

“Of course, we need to be more clinical. It doesn’t matter who the next game is, if you create that many chances and don’t take them, you’re going to struggle to win football matches.”

Hanley was outjumped by Schick for the opener, before ex-City keeper David Marshall was lobbed from 50 yards by the Bayer Leverkusen forward. But the Scots also spurned chances to reply.

"We know that the country has been waiting for this for a long time,” said the centre back.

“I thought the lads approached the game in a positive manner. I thought we were on the front foot. I thought we brought our personality onto the pitch.

“We conceded two goals that were probably a bit of quality, although at the same time they could have been avoided. We’ll learn from that and we’ll keep moving forward.”

Club mate Kenny McLean missed the tournament after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Canaries’ final league game. But the Scots were also hit with another injury blow on the eve of the match with Arsenal’s influential defender Kieran Tierney ruled out.

“Obviously, when you’ve got one of your best players injured, it’s never ideal,” said Hanley, in his post-match interviews. “Especially at this level of football.

“But I think you can’t look too much into that. You’ve got to do your job, the rest of the lads have to be professional.

“We know we’ve got strength in depth in the squad, so I don’t think that’s something we have to look at. We have to concentrate on the lads who were on the pitch.”



