Hail Hanley: Superb shift from City's Scottish international in England Euro2020 draw

Published: 10:04 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 10:06 PM June 18, 2021

England's Harry Kane (left) and Scotland's Grant Hanley battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Norwich City’s captain Grant Hanley turned in an impressive 90 minutes for Scotland in Friday night's 0-0 Euro2020 shut out for the visitors at Wembley.

Hanley has emerged as a key figure in Steve Clarke’s plans, after leading his club to the Championship title and a return to the Premier League.

He showed why with Three Lions’ captain Harry Kane on the periphery until he was substituted in the second period and Marcus Rashford also getting no change out of the Canaries’ centre back.

This was Hanley’s body of work at Wembley.

2: Cuts out a through ball intended for Raheem Sterling at the expense of a throw in with England looking to make a fast start.

3: Chases Kalvin Phillips down in the Scottish left back slot and shepherds the ball over his goal line despite pressure from the Leeds midfielder.

13: Plays a square pass to Scott McTominay who is robbed inside his own area by Sterling but Mason Mount guides his effort wide of the near post.

18: Phil Foden bursts past Hanley but is adjudged to be offside after eventually bringing the ball down and curling a shot wide of David Marshall’s right hand post.

22: Wins a back post header back post Billy Gilmour’s floated free kick, but the ball eventually fired over by Kieran Tierney.

44: Sparks a patient bout of passing that ends with Che Adams’s deflected shot forcing a corner. Hanley again uses his aerial strength at the back post to nod down Andy Robertson’s diagonal ball but England clear.

52: Declan Rice clearance towards Kane but Hanley decisively wins the aerial duel inside the England half.

58: Vital defensive header in front of Sterling to cut out Luke Shaw’s probing free kick arrowed towards the spot.

59: Right place, right time again to block after Kane swerves into the area to fire goalwards on his left foot from 16 yards.

81: Hanley out sharply to track Rashford’s run and nick the ball off the England substitute for a Scotland throw in.

81: The same duel plays out with the same result when Rashford tries to spin on the edge of the Scotland penalty area but Hanley stands firm.

84: England try a speculative counter with Tyrone Mings booming a clearance towards Rashford on the halfway line, but the City captain reads the game superbly to intercept.



