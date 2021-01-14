City hold talks with Nyland

Exclusive

Published: 6:00 AM January 14, 2021

Norwich City have held talks with former Aston Villa goalkeeper ahead of a potential January move, but a decision has not yet been made on whether to sign the 30-year-old.

Representatives of the Norwegian international have been in dialogue with the Canaries, with both parties now assessing whether a move is right for them. A decision isn't set to be made before City travel to Cardiff on Saturday.

The Canaries are actively pursuing a move for a back-up shot-stopper after Michael McGovern suffered a long-term hamstring injury.

There are concerns over Nyland's fitness after a prolonged period without a club; the former Villa man did undergo back surgery in November to resolve a long-term issue. His last game came in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion in October.

Nyland told Norwegian media outlet 2 Sports back in December that he would be happy to join a club on a short-term basis before reviewing his situation in the summer.

"For me, it's only in the first phase, until the summer, about getting into a team and training myself again and getting in shape. If I can play games that way too, that's great. Then we take an evaluation for the summer around where you can possibly write a longer contract and get to play for several years and be the first goalkeeper," Nyland said.

Tim Krul tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is a major doubt for City's trip to South Wales on Saturday. Young keeper Dan Barden is preparing to make his league absence should the Dutch international be ruled out.

Regardless of Barden's impressive performance during City's 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Coventry, Farke did explain after the game that the Canaries would still look for an additional option using the market.

"We have to stay aware in these times. We hope Tim returns soon, but this Covid situation again underlines we are in unpredictable times," Farke said.

"We will only bring in a guy who works for us in terms of fitting the profile and the financial situation."

City are believed to have several options under consideration as they plot their next move.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are stepping up their efforts to leave the club after being considered surplus to requirements.

The 28-year-old midfielder revealed on Tuesday that his agent was speaking to clubs and German outlet FT have claimed that unnamed Bundesliga and second division clubs are exploring a potential loan move for the out of favour midfielder.

The report also claims there's interest in Leitner from England as well as Austria as he continues his mission for first-team football.

Out of favour Norwich midfielder Mo Leitner is the subject of interest from German, English and Austrian clubs, according to reports in Germany. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drmic has once again expressed his desire to find a fresh opportunity this month having fallen down the pecking order at Norwich. The Swiss international is hoping a productive second half of the season can help him reach the Euros with his country.

“I really want to get back on the pitch. It's hard like moving a boulder. But in these difficult times, I realised that I can move the stone and climb mountains. No matter if I fall, the main thing is I fall forward. I've learned to accept situations as they are and always make the best of them."

Asked about a potential return to FC Zurich, Drmic told German outlet Derbund: "I'm not saying I want to go there or there. Honestly, I just want to play football. I just want to be back on the pitch and do what I love to do."