PRESSER LIVE: City v Huddersfield - Buendia, Aarons, Giannoulis available

Published: 1:40 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM April 5, 2021

Emi Buendia scored his 11th goal of the season for Norwich City at Preston but later departed with an ankle injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Huddersfield Town - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Emi Buendia is set to declare himself fit after hobbling out of the 1-1 Good Friday draw at Preston with an ankle injury. Farke revealed he is 'optimistic' his Argentine ace will be available ahead of a final check on his fitness later on Monday afternoon.

First choice full backs Max Aarons (ankle) and Dimitris Giannoulis (fatigue) are also back in the mix after being absentees at Deepdale. Aarons has been training individually in the past few days but is on course to be back for the Terriers' Carrow Road visit.

Farke confirmed he had no fresh injuries from those who did feature at Preston.

Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) are ruled out, with Zimmermann poised to miss the rest of the run in after Gibson was sidelined until next season.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) are not expected to be in contention until after this weekend's Derby trip.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. McGovern is still working individually but scheduled to re-join team training in the next week or so.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

