Pressure? Have a look at the table is Farke's retort

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM April 6, 2021

If this is pressure Daniel Farke insists his front-running Norwich City want to wallow in it.

The Canaries have suffered two late Championship fightbacks from Blackburn and Preston either side of the international break.

But promotion back to the Premier League could be confirmed as early as this coming weekend after Watford and Swansea slipped up on Monday.

Farke had a bullish reply when asked if City’s recent stumbles suggested they were starting to feel the heat from the chasing pack.

“We are 11 unbeaten, 15 points or so ahead of the teams outside the automatic places, 29 points from 11 games. I don’t feel any pressure,” he said. “Two draws is not a crisis, we are in a top class shape. If anything it is the other way around. It is not about relying on what others are doing. We are not stupid. We can read the table.

Max Aarons missed the Preston draw with an ankle knock suffered on England Under-21 duty - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"If we achieve 94 points we will definitely finish in the top two. If the clubs below us don’t win every game it will probably be a bit less. It is not about looking what is happening at other pitches or being a bit down at other results. Our task is Huddersfield. We have worked so hard to be in this position.

“The quality of the Preston performance was so pleasing. I have to praise the lads for their attitude, character and fighting spirit. We also had no new injuries and that was something that worried me. But it was still wrong to play this game when we did.”

Emi Buendia has been passed fit after limping out of the second half at Deepdale with an ankle injury. First choice full backs Max Aarons (ankle) and Dimitris Giannoulis (fatigue) also return to the fray after they remained in Norfolk.

Norwich have had an extra day to prepare than Huddersfield, who drew 1-1 against City's promotion rivals Brentford on Saturday, but Farke is limiting the value of such a card.

“Not a huge advantage. Of course it is always good to have a day more,” he said. “It is not a disadvantage but when you have two days between games to recover it is possible. What is strange is when you have to play in a different country on the Wednesday and you have to play again on the Friday.

"That is not right for the integrity of the competition. They will be highly motivated. They have nothing to lose.

“They are a very brave side. They play with intensity and they are unique in a lot of ways.

"They are influenced a lot by their head coach, who was (Marcelo) Bielsa’s assistant at Leeds. You can feel this when you analyse the approach. They want to press, they want to be brave in terms of the offensive side of the game. I like their style, I have to say. In each and every game they go for it. We have to be respectful and at our best.”

Dimitris Giannoulis was not risked for the Preston trip after a gruelling international spell with Greece - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Much has been made of the parallels between the two clubs, given sporting director Stuart Webber’s career switch in 2017 four years ago to the day.

City also emulated the Terriers’ surprise promotion to the Premier League but Norwich then kept faith with Farke while Huddersfield and another Borussia Dortmund coaching export, David Wagner, opted to part company.

“I think that was a mutual decision with David wanting to go as much as the club wanted something different,” said Farke. “I am grateful for the trust shown in me by this club. It is an amazing place to work. I have the trust of the owners, the board and the key people. But it works both ways. I was not scared to lose my job.

"I had some other options because we went into the Premier League knowing we wanted to sort out our financial problems, improve the infrastructure and the contracts of the existing players.

"Our promotion came two or three seasons earlier than the club was geared up for. I didn’t fear the sack. One side did not doubt each other. I am not saying this is always the right decision and it works out. But you need to have the right person in charge.”