'It was ok. Wasn't it?' - Jovial Farke on City's 7-0 demolition

Video

Published: 10:41 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 10:47 PM April 6, 2021

Daniel Farke joked he hoped Norwich City had entertained their fans after a masterclass in a 7-0 Championship rout of Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Canaries delivered a devastating burst of attacking play at Carrow Road to move eight points clear of second-placed Watford.

Teemu Pukki led the way with a hat-trick in a virtuoso display from Farke’s Premier League-bound side.

“It was okay wasn’t it. What can I say?” he said. “You cannot say it was the best game, or the second best game. It was just a fantastic night. An all round performance.

"We were top class with the ball, we created an unbelievable amount of chances. We were so good pressing against the ball and our counter-pressing was spot on.

"A top class team performance with fantastic football. Huddersfield were able to hold Brentford to a draw a few days ago and hadn’t conceded many goals. But our structure was good, our mentality was good and the best football for me is when you make it look simple.

"It is not about back heels and flicks, the most important topic is to be tidy and clean in the key topics. Hopefully we entertained our supporters a little bit.

“I always believe in my players and I know what we are capable of. I was convinced we could deliver this performance and this type of result. But I would have taken a dirty 1-0 win in the last minute. But we have had games when we have created so many chances and not taken them.”

Farke loved the ruthlessness of his side to keep going after plundering five goals prior to the interval.

“Everything came together and we showed that greediness to go to the last second,” he said. “We had three days to prepare and in the Championship that is like a summer break.

"Although it felt more like winter. It was possible to prepare in a perfect way and we showed so much intensity.

“We edged a step closer what we are striving to achieve, and it was a good night for the goal difference.

"We are 17 points clear of third place, but Brentford could win all their games and finish on 91. So for me we need 92 points. It could be less. Of course I am convinced we will be promoted but the job is not done.

"I don’t feel we can lose all our last six games but if we are 2pc off it you can lose games in this league.”