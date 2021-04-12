Ex-City starlet Murphy boosts hopes of new deal

Video

Published: 10:03 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM April 12, 2021

Former Norwich City youngster Jacob Murphy did his chances of earning a new Newcastle United deal no harm with a vital goal in the Magpies’ Premier League survival bid.

Murphy is out of contract on Tyneside in the summer, as he enters the final months of his original four-year deal signed when he moved from Carrow Road in 2017 for a reported £12m.

Newcastle chief Steve Bruce wants him to stay, and the 26-year-old underlined his value with a fine right-footed strike in a 2-1 top flight win at Burnley on Sunday which eased their relegation fears.

Murphy has had regular game time this season after previous loan spells in the Championship at West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

“I sincerely hope that we tie Jacob Murphy down. He’s been a big plus this season after spending a couple of years (out) on loan,” said Bruce, ahead of the Turf Moor win.

“He’s played a big part in the season. He’s had, for him, a really good season where he knows now that he belongs in the Premier League.

“I’ve been very, very pleased with him. Moving forward, I’d love to see him at the club. It’s what we want: young, hungry, determined to do well – he ticks all of those boxes.”

Murphy’s third goal in 24 appearances this season drew Newcastle level before Allan Saint-Maximin's winner.

“Massive win. We knew going into the game we were three points above it so to win puts us in a good position to move clear of the relegation zone,” he said, speaking to his club's official site. “On Saturday in training the gaffer said if I squared the ball in a similar position I would be sitting next to him so when it came back to me I only had one thought in my mind – a clean strike and find the back of the net.

“I said last week we needed to show a pride in the badge. It wasn’t the most attractive game but we showed fight and commitment. It maybe didn’t look too pretty on the eye but we were resilient. Definitely something to build on. To be six points above the relegation zone we need to keep putting in dogged performances and accumulating points so we are in this division next season.”

Murphy was part of a Canaries’ FA Youth Cup winning squad along with twin, Josh, but earned a big money move after an impressive season in the Championship under Alex Neil in 2016/17.