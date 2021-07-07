City academy graduate pens new deal with Newcastle

Video

Published: 4:33 PM July 7, 2021

Jacob Murphy has signed a new deal at Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jacob Murphy has committed his future to Newcastle United despite reports linking with a move away from St James' Park.

The former Norwich City winger has penned a new contract in the north east amid reports of interest from Premier League rivals Burnley and Portuguese giants Porto.

Murphy's future was in doubt after his deal was set to expire this summer, but Steve Bruce has moved rapidly to fend off interest and secure his services after a revival of sorts at the club last season.

A Youth Cup winner with the Canaries in 2013 along with his twin Josh and earned but a big money move to Tyneside after an impressive season in the Championship under Alex Neil in 2016/17.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult opening portion of his Newcastle career after signing from Norwich in a deal reportedly worth £12million. Murphy was sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 and caught the eye at Hillsborough.

He ended the season as the club's second-highest scorer behind Steven Fletcher and has since kicked on at his parent club.

Murphy was deployed largely as a right-back for Newcastle last season and played a pivotal role in keeping them in the Premier League. In April. Bruce described the former City winger as 'knowing now that he belongs in the Premier League' and made little secret of his desire to offer him improved terms at the club.

Murphy is one of five players to sign a contract extension at the club. Dwight Gayle and Federico Fernandez have also renewed their deals whilst Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar have seen the Magpies exercise one-year options to prolong their stay at Newcastle.

Murphy has penned a new contract at St James' Park after reviving his Newcastle United career. - Credit: PA

Speaking about Murphy's extension, Bruce told the club's official channels: "I'm delighted to extend the players' contracts.

"They all have a thorough understanding of this club and what it takes to play here, and they have all made excellent contributions over recent years.

"The hard work preparing for the new season has already begun and we’re looking forward to building momentum as we head towards the big kick-off next month."

City are set to face Murphy and Newcastle in their final pre-season friendly on August 7 at St James' Park as they conclude their preparations for the new Premier League season.