Excitement surrounds Sorensen's City journey

Jacob Sorensen's new contract at Norwich City and the importance of his role at the club won't have been missed by anyone who listened to Daniel Farke rave about his ability last season.

Luckily for the Danish Under-21 international, the founding member of his fan club happens to be residing in the home dugout at Carrow Road.

Sorensen first emerged on City's recruitment radar after impressing scout Tom Reeves. He was then forwarded on to Kieran Scott who quickly realised he possessed numerous traits that aligned with Farke's footballing vision.

After a tricky start with illness and a spell on international duty that was less than beneficial, Sorensen was forced to wait for his league debut.

Farke's belief in his ability never wavered. Instead, the focus behind the scenes was about readying the midfielder for the rigours of the Championship. With Lukas Rupp and Oliver Skipp starting the campaign brightly, it reduced the urgency to rush Sorensen into the fold.

When his debut did arrive, it's proof that for all the forward planning and work on the training pitch, every outcome cannot be meticulously rehearsed.

A few minutes before City took to the field in a testing Championship fixture against promotion rivals Brentford, Farke found himself without his first-choice left-back after Xavi Quintilla picked up an injury and wouldn't be fit enough to play.

In a frenzy, Farke was left to decide which of his options from the bench would take the Spaniard's place in the starting line-up.

After robust conversations with his coaching staff, Farke picked Sorensen. It was a decision based on a feeling in his stomach - something rare for a coach who usually operates with his head first and emotion second.

Whilst Sorensen hadn't played in that position before, it showcased two of his best attributes, football intelligence and composure on the ball.

He was named by supporters as man of the match for his performance and impressed countless people with the way he adapted to the task ahead of him. When playing for Farke, having his trust is pivotal. Sorensen earned it at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Left-back would become his position for the next 18 consecutive matches.

The fact he didn't appear out of place is testament to the job he did in an unfamiliar role. Upon signing for Norwich, those who provided character references discussed his temperament as being one of his most important characteristics.

Sorensen isn't fazed by challenge or big occasions. There is a quiet confidence about the way he goes about his work.

He's one of those footballers that is a dream to coach for managers. Low maintenance but high performance and his consistency enabled Norwich's backline to remain balanced in spite of Quintilla's absence.

There were drawbacks. He didn't have the forward thrust that Farke demands from his full-backs. Nor was he left-footed, meaning he was often forced to play the ball horizontally rather than vertically.

But that is not to downplay the standard of his performances.

When Dimitris Giannoulis did arrive in January, Farke made his affection for the Dane public. It was the perfect piece of man management. City's boss wanted him to compete for a midfield slot.

His role had shifted. He was the player Farke was turning to if Norwich needed to see out a victory. In his brief cameos from the bench, Sorensen showed the same composure on the ball that is intrinsic to any side looking to play a possession based style of football.

There are no flashy elements or headline grabbing moments but he is effective in his role. Every task that has been asked of him, he has fulfilled irrespective of opponent or position.

For the second consecutive season, he finds himself forced to adapt once more. It will take time to revert back to midfield after such a prolonged spell out of position but he displayed his potential.

Sorensen will have a portion of pre-season, starting at King's Lynn, to stake his claim.

Plenty of debate has been had around their midfield position, but very few truly know what Sorensen will bring to the mix. Despite being shoehorned into a role similar to Alex Tettey, the Dane seems more willing to bring the ball forward and support attacks.

That well support an accompanying role alongside a more defensively natured midfielder. Farke may coach him to be that man.

His versatility and talents open up a range of possibilities. That will excite City's coaching staff who are yet to be able to really mould Sorensen into the midfielder they saw on video and mentioned in scout reports.

In the Premier League, that composure may be more pivotal as City look to wrestle control of fixtures.

Sorensen can't wait to experience a full capacity Carrow Road crowd, one would assume that feeling is mutual from the fans perspective.

Although his head coach may be the founding member, Sorensen's fan club is swelling by the day. Now his attentions will turn to proving his a capable midfielder in the Premier League.