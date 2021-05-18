City poised for Maddison cash boost

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 18, 2021

Norwich City will earn a six-figure windfall if James Maddison can help FA Cup winners Leicester City seal a Champions League place.

The Canaries inserted the clause in Maddison’s previous club record £22m move to the Foxes in 2018.

City did not bank any extra cash for Leicester’s thrilling FA Cup win over Chelsea, but if Brendan Rodgers’ squad repeat the feat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the league they will confirm a top four finish.

Norwich negotiated a series of add ons as part of Maddison’s Premier League transfer at the end of Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber’s first season in charge at Carrow Road.

There could be another summer boost for the coffers if the 24-year-old makes England’s Euros squad and starts a competitive game at the finals. Maddison’s only cap so far for the Three Lions came off the bench last season in a 7-0 rout over Montenegro.

The attacking midfielder was again tipped for a mega-money close season exit prior to the weekend’s FA Cup final, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly monitoring him, which in turn would trigger a healthy sell on profit for the Canaries.

Maddison was a second half substitute at Wembley, after a recent hip injury and being dropped by his club boss Brendan Rodgers for a game at West Ham due to a coronavirus breach.

The ex-Canaries’ player-of-the-year dedicated Leicester’s historic cup final win to former Foxes' chairman, Khun Vichai, who died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

“Indescribable. That is the best feeling I have ever had. Ever,” he said. “From when I was a young lad I would sit down every year with my Mum and Dad and watch the FA Cup final. As a young, English lad it is the best thing.

"A day we’ll never, ever forget and that was for Khun Vichai. What a man. He will be up there smiling. It was almost like it was written in the stars. We said Khun Vichai must have been the VAR official.

He probably gave Chilly a little nudge for the goal Chelsea had disallowed. For it to be a former Leicester City player (Ben Chilwell) you have to think it was written.”

Rodgers is now backing his squad to cap a fantastic campaign by delivering Champions League qualification.

“We've got a great opportunity to qualify. With two games to go, we aim to take it,” he said. “Everything's still in our hands. The players have been absolutely brilliant up until this point.

“Chelsea are in the Champions League final for a reason, because they've got an incredible squad of players. We know we'll have to work really, really hard, be equally as aggressive and see if we can make our opportunities count.

“It's an amazing feeling when you can give something to people that they've never had before. Just the sense of achievement for everyone has been absolutely brilliant.

“We've enjoyed the moment but it's a quick turnaround now and there's work to be done.”