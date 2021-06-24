Jayden Bogle not in City's sights

Exclusive

Published: 9:15 AM June 24, 2021

Sheffield United right back Jayden Bogle, in action for Derby against Norwich City, is not a transfer target - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have no interest in Sheffield United right back Jayden Bogle as a potential replacement for Max Aarons.

The Canaries were linked with the highly-rated 20-year-old last month, and that has resurfaced in the past 24 hours with Sky Sports suggesting Bogle is on a target list if Norwich get a blockbuster offer for for Aarons this summer.

Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United have all been tipped with a move for the Canaries' full-back since the end of last season, although his situation remains the same as the start of the summer.

Sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear the club will consider offers for their top talent but any departures will be on their terms. Emi Buendia has since completed his club record move to Aston Villa, and Aarons would command a new club record fee if he was to leave Carrow Road.

City have a watch list of possible replacements but that does not include Bogle, who made 12 starts in the Premier League for the relegated Blades following a move from Derby County.

In addition to Aarons, Sam Byram is expected to be fit for pre-season, after a long term lay off, but should the England Under-21 international depart then teenage prospect Bali Mumba would be the only other right back option in Daniel Farke's current squad.

Norwich have confirmed two signings in recent days with attacker Milot Rashica and keeper Angus Gunn signing up for the Premier League return.







