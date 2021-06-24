Ex-City keeper signs new Wolves deal

Video

Published: 4:29 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM June 24, 2021

Former Norwich City keeper John Ruddy has signed a one year contract extension at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City keeper John Ruddy has agreed a new one year deal to stay at Premier League Wolves.

Ruddy, who twice won promotion from the Championship during a seven year stint at Carrow Road - and repeated the feat when he moved to Wolves - will be part of the post-Nuno era at Molineux.

The 34-year-old was back up to Portugal number one Rui Patricio in recent seasons, but did play in an FA Cup semi-final for Wolves.

"We are all delighted for John to have signed a new contract. To have a person of his experience and quality is great for the squad," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told his club's official site.

“But not only that, the leadership he brings off the pitch and how he is in the dressing room and in training made it really important that we got John to stay at the club.

"With his experience, John has also gained a lot of knowledge and he’s shared that knowledge with all the players. Watching the games behind closed doors, you’ve heard how vocal he is even when he’s not playing.

“Then when he came back into the team against Everton, he showed his quality, so it’s not just about his personality, we wanted him to stay because he’s a top-class goalkeeper. To have a goalkeeping group of the quality of Rui and John is really important.

“He’s been a focal point at Wolves ever since he came here, producing a great season to help the club earn promotion and then he’s shown all the qualities you need to be a number two keeper who pushes the number one – with the number one knowing he can’t rest.

“With a new manager and a new start, John’s now got the opportunity to push on again."

Wolves appointed Bruno Lage to succeed Espirito Santo, who announced he was departing at the end of the last Premier League season.

Ruddy made 235 league appearances for the Canaries and earned a full cap for England during his time at Carrow Road. He was a key figure in the promotions under both Paul Lambert and Alex Neil at Wembley in 2015.

The former Everton stopper was among a number of senior players who departed shortly after sporting director Stuart Webber arrived at the club.

City are due to host Wolves in the Premier League on November 27.