'The new shirt is absolutely flames' - Thumbs up from City fans

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:43 AM July 10, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM July 10, 2021
Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City's new 2021/22 Premier League home strip has got the seal of approval from Canaries' fans.

City released the Joma-designed kit on Saturday morning, with a promotional video featuring various City first-team, academy and women’s players.

The green sleeve pattern was inspired by the wings of the canary on the club crest, with a predominantly yellow body, include a green panel across the top of the shoulders and a vertical strip under each arm down to the hip.

Woven into the collar of the shirt are the club’s six values – growth, integrity, belonging, resilience, pride and commitment.

Norwich City women's player, Millie Daviss, in the new home kit

Norwich City women's player, Millie Daviss, in the new home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

The club have also confirmed the new shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester. Principal partner logos of Lotus and JD feature on the front and sleeve respectively.

The kit is now available through the usual club outlets.

Here is a flavour of the immediate social media reaction from the City fan base

