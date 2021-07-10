Opinion
'The new shirt is absolutely flames' - Thumbs up from City fans
- Credit: Norwich City FC
Norwich City's new 2021/22 Premier League home strip has got the seal of approval from Canaries' fans.
City released the Joma-designed kit on Saturday morning, with a promotional video featuring various City first-team, academy and women’s players.
The green sleeve pattern was inspired by the wings of the canary on the club crest, with a predominantly yellow body, include a green panel across the top of the shoulders and a vertical strip under each arm down to the hip.
Woven into the collar of the shirt are the club’s six values – growth, integrity, belonging, resilience, pride and commitment.
The club have also confirmed the new shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester. Principal partner logos of Lotus and JD feature on the front and sleeve respectively.
The kit is now available through the usual club outlets.
Here is a flavour of the immediate social media reaction from the City fan base
Most Read
- 1 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries' transfer news and views
- 2 Take it or leave it. City's transfer stance on Ajer
- 3 Norwich City unveil new home kit
- 4 Sliding doors moment for City's centre backs
- 5 WATCH: Rupp and Zimmermann among City players to start pre-season
- 6 Paddy Davitt: Farke's pre-season priorities
- 7 Gilmour right to make City loan move, says ex-coach
- 8 Squads of City's Premier League rivals are starting to take shape
- 9 City to host Gillingham in Carrow Road warm up
- 10 City top-flight years: Selling Sutton, Gunn injury and freefall