City boss on why Hugill was key to promotion triumph

Video

Published: 7:00 AM April 24, 2021

Jordan Hugill has been a massive factor in Norwich City’s promotion success.

The former West Ham striker is on 28 league appearances, but 22 of those have come off the bench with Teemu Pukki again spearheading a Championship triumph.

Hugill’s influence, however, should not be underestimated for his head coach, Daniel Farke.

“A key player for me,” he said. “I don't just rate a player because of his minutes and his impact on the pitch. You don’t win a title or promotion just as 11 players. A leader in our dressing room and one of the main topics why we were promoted.

"He was there with crucial goals, crucial for the spirit within the whole dressing room, and he was crucial to keep the competition high on the other strikers.

"A role model in his behaviour because he works his socks off always in each training session. He is there for his team mates and one of the leading players in our dressing room.

“I'm particularly pleased that we have several of these, and I have to praise my whole group. Yes, maybe an (Emi) Buendia or a Pukki are in the spotlight but it doesn't take anything away that everyone contributed.

"Jordan has overfilled my expectation from before the season started. A top player, a top character and we are all happy to have him.”