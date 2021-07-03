Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Former City duo join Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:56 PM July 3, 2021   
Anthony Forde of Oxford United and Jordan Thomas of Norwich City in action during the EFL Trophy mat

Former Norwich City full-back Jordan Thomas has joined National League side Barnet. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City academy duo Jordan Thomas and Mason Bloomfield have linked up at National League side Barnet. 

Thomas, who spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Leyton Orient, saw his time in Norfolk come to an end after the expiration of his contract this summer. The full-back has subsequently signed for Harry Kewell's men at the Hive. 

The right-back joined City from Huddersfield after Stuart Webber and Steve Weaver arrived from Yorkshire. Thomas made his senior debut against Manchester City in the Premier League in 2020. 

Bloomfield, who joined Norwich from Dagenham and Redbridge in 2018, has joined Thomas in the capital hoping to propel Barnet up the table. 

The striker spent the majority of his spell at Norwich out on loan. The 24-year-old spent time at Hamilton, Flyde and Crawley before being released last season. Bloomfield signed for National League play-off winners Hartlepool United in August. 

Crawley's Mason Bloomfield (left) challenges Brighton's Matt Clarke during the pre season friendly a

Former City striker Mason Bloomfield has also joined Barnet. - Credit: PA

Thomas has signed a two-year deal with the Bees and believes his Norwich spell has made him hungrier for success in the modern game.

"I've learnt so much and developed so much as a player (at Norwich), that experience at the top level has made me hungry to want to play and fulfil my potential back home in London," he told Barnet's channels. 

Most Read

  1. 1 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Norwich City transfer news and views
  2. 2 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  3. 3 City keeper seals Livingston loan move
  1. 4 'We're going to stay up' - Gibson sure City have learned lessons
  2. 5 City striker completes Porto loan move
  3. 6 Reports suggest Vrancic is set for Stoke City move
  4. 7 Gilmour Q&A: Chelsea ace on his City move
  5. 8 Billy Gilmour joins Norwich City on season-long loan
  6. 9 Giannoulis admits City move was a 'risk'
  7. 10 'What a window this is' - City fans joyous at Gilmour signing
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Norwich City Transfer News

Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City youngster Josh Martin will link up with MK Dons on loan

Updated

City wide player joins MK Dons on loan

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Dimi Giannoulis is up for the Premier League challenge at Norwich City

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: City duo have Premier League point to prove

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson signs a permanent contract at Norwich City.

Norwich City Transfer News

Canaries confirm permanent deal for 'delighted' Gibson

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus