Former City duo join Barnet

Published: 4:56 PM July 3, 2021

Former Norwich City academy duo Jordan Thomas and Mason Bloomfield have linked up at National League side Barnet.

Thomas, who spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Leyton Orient, saw his time in Norfolk come to an end after the expiration of his contract this summer. The full-back has subsequently signed for Harry Kewell's men at the Hive.

The right-back joined City from Huddersfield after Stuart Webber and Steve Weaver arrived from Yorkshire. Thomas made his senior debut against Manchester City in the Premier League in 2020.

Bloomfield, who joined Norwich from Dagenham and Redbridge in 2018, has joined Thomas in the capital hoping to propel Barnet up the table.

The striker spent the majority of his spell at Norwich out on loan. The 24-year-old spent time at Hamilton, Flyde and Crawley before being released last season. Bloomfield signed for National League play-off winners Hartlepool United in August.

Former City striker Mason Bloomfield has also joined Barnet. - Credit: PA

Thomas has signed a two-year deal with the Bees and believes his Norwich spell has made him hungrier for success in the modern game.

"I've learnt so much and developed so much as a player (at Norwich), that experience at the top level has made me hungry to want to play and fulfil my potential back home in London," he told Barnet's channels.