Josh Martin is feeling the love after City loan exit

Video

Published: 8:45 AM July 8, 2021

Josh Martin is already loving life under Russell Martin after linking up with the former Norwich City captain on a season long loan at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old wide player aims to make his mark in League One, and return to the Canaries ready to stake a serious first team claim at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke handed Martin a taste of the Premier League two seasons ago, but the youngster drifted out of his Championship plans last campaign following a bright start.

Martin had serious interest from clubs in the second tier, but jumped at the chance to work under Martin.

“Norwich told me MK Dons were interested, I’ve heard a lot about Russell at Norwich, I love him,” he said. “He’s a good guy - I can’t wait to get started. It’s a style I’m used to and the formation suits me really well. It’s a team and formation where you can really express yourself. You can really play good football.

“A lot of players here are in a similar position to me. Having young players in the team isn’t something you usually come across, we can relate on a lot of things - that’ll help create a good bond.”

Martin, speaking to the MK Dons’ official site, is pledging to bring the winning mentality he experienced as part of a club who have won two Championship titles in the past three seasons.

“That’s the mindset I’ve had for the last year, I hope we can get that here,” he said. “I can bring goals and assists. I hope to bring creativity in the final third, I hope I can lift the team and bring us to the best possible position we can be. I can’t wait to get started.”

That start could not be tougher, with the opening month bringing league tests against promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.

MK chief and former Norwich captain Martin insists his club will be ready.

"Everyone keeps saying it’s a tough start, but it doesn’t bother me," he said, quoted in the MK Citizen. "We focus on being ready for day one and enjoy getting to that point.

"I’m sure we’ll go through some sort of pain to get there, we’ll be as ready as we can, we can control today and that’s it. It’s part of our job to make sure we are ready for anything. It’s a while off yet, but it’s exciting to see where this team can go.

“I want to see us have a group of players that are hungry to improve upon what they did last season. In the next six weeks we need to enjoy it, enjoy working hard together, enjoy being together.

“We have six weeks to learn and make mistakes and make sure we approach the season with no fear.”