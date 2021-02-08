Video
City outcast Drmic on chances of a summer move
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Norwich City outcast Josip Drmic is playing for his future after taking the first step to a Carrow Road exit.
Drmic was deemed surplus to requirements with the Canaries but sealed a loan move last week to Croatian Europa League hopefuls HNK Rijeka until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old was the subject of enquiries from Championship duo Birmingham and Huddersfield in the closing days of the January transfer window.
But Drmic views a move to the Croatian top flight as a chance to make a late run for Switzerland’s European Championship squad.
The striker, along with midfielder Moritz Leitner, are not part of Daniel Farke’s plans, and Drmic knows this is a big chance to resurrect his career.
“I analysed some other offers, but when Rijeka appeared, I thought a little and I immediately had a very good feeling,” he said. “I was surprised when I received a call from Rijeka in the chaos of the winter transfer window. I promise only that I will give everything I can and I hope that I will gain the trust of the coach and the team.
“I expect a lot from myself and therefore Rijeka can be sure that I will give my maximum. I trained hard all the time and waited for the moment to come and to get a chance. What I’ve been missing over the past months are the pitch and the ball, and of course the games.
"It was the Norwich coach’s decision not to count on me and that was it. I played for the development team, but the club then decided to promote the youngsters and I didn’t get another minute.
“I am aware that there will always be questions asked for a player who does not play, but I believe I will quickly show the quality I have.”
Drmic’s debut for his loan club could come against Hajduk Split on Wednesday. The former Bundesliga star is under contract at Norwich until 2022, but open to a permanent move.
“It's too early to talk about it,” he said, speaking to Croatian daily sports newspaper, Sportske Novosti. “I’m concentrating on this moment, I haven’t practically trained with the first team yet. We go step by step, if I am happy and satisfied and if Rijeka is happy with me all options are open.
“The Euros is one of my goals, my wish and one of the reasons why I came to Rijeka.
"I really missed football and matches and I just want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, show my quality and I hope in the end, if possible, to win a position among the squad at the European Championships.
"I like the league. This season, Dinamo and Rijeka have proven in European competitions that they can compete with European teams. I have to admit that lately I’ve been avoiding watching football a bit because I missed it so much and then I devoted myself to some other things. I trained, kept fit and pursued hobbies I love.”