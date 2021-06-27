Norwich City transfer rumours: Rijeka eye Drmic return

Video

Published: 2:47 PM June 27, 2021

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic looks set for an exit this summer - with Rijeka interested. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Croatian side Rijeka are keen to re-sign Josip Drmic this summer, but Norwich City are reportedly holding out for a better offer for the Swiss international.

The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road and spent the last few months of the season on loan at the Croatian top-flight side.

Drmic netted six goals in 16 appearances under Goran Tomic, with the striker discovering form towards the end of the season to help Rijeka qualify for the Europa League play-offs. City's loan export was even placed on the standby list for Switzerland's Euro 2020 squad.

Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti are reporting that Rijeka are keen to bring Drmic back to Croatia and have expressed their interest to City.

The report states that the Canaries are struggling to find suitors for Drmic, with his salary proving a major sticking point as clubs continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Norwich look set to wait before reaching a decision over the striker's future in the hope of finding a permanent move for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

Drmic is said to have enjoyed his time at Stadion Rujevica and is open to returning to the club next season.

The striker was frozen out after relegation from the Premier League in 2020 and made a handful of appearances for the club's U23 side last season. He eventually agreed a move to Croatia in February, ending a frustrating few months in Norfolk.

His representatives have once again been tasked with finding a new home for Drmic, with Norwich determined to sell the striker this summer. City are also hoping to find solutions to Moritz Leitner's and Tom Trybull's futures.

Norwich have added Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn to their ranks as they continue their preparations for the Premier League season. They face a battle with Rangers over securing a loan deal for Chelsea's Billy Gilmour.

Josip Drmic made a handful of appearances for Norwich City's U23 last autumn. - Credit: Norwich City FC

City aren't actively looking to add a striker to their ranks this summer, with Adam Idah tipped to make a big impression in the top-flight.

Sebastian Soto is also generating plenty of loan interest as City look to continue the American international's development away from the club.