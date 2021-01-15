Drmic's Euro mission to seal City exit

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021

Norwich City duo Josip Drmic and Timm Klose need regular games to feature for Switzerland at the delayed European Championships - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josip Drmic wants a Norwich City exit this month to make a late run for Switzerland’s European Championship squad.

Drmic has been frozen out at Carrow Road, and his limited impact in the Premier League also saw him fall out of favour with the Swiss set up.

The 28-year-old's last cap came in a qualifier in October 2019, but Drmic has revealed he is still in the thoughts of national boss Vladimir Petkovic for this summer’s re-arranged tournament.

First the frontman has to find a club willing to give him a chance. The former Borussia Monchengladbach striker is not ruling out a return to the Bundesliga.

“I have great memories of the Bundesliga. Borussia is a real family club that will forever have a place in my heart. So coming back would be a dream,” he said. “My goal now is to find a new club quickly and then return to the Swiss national team. I want to show that I belong in the national team.

"Vladimir Petkovic also calls in from time to time to inquire and to encourage me.

"I still have a few good years ahead of me. Why should I doubt myself? I've played in the Bundesliga and the Premier League and I've proven that I can do it. With Norwich we failed as a team, but I have invested a lot in my body, I feel mentally ready and I am in top shape.

“I feel like a boxer preparing for a big fight. My whole focus is on the moment when I can attack again at a new club and show myself. I long for this moment.”

Drmic’s fellow Swiss international, Timm Klose, revealed his European Championship ambitions were one of the driving factors in sealing a season long loan move to FC Basel last October.

Klose is gearing up for next week’s league return after a mid-winter break following a disrupted initial spell at his boyhood club when he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I lost my sense of taste and smell. Otherwise I didn't have much symptoms,” he said, quoted in Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung. “But you can already see that your lungs have to work much harder. The first games after I returned were a bit more difficult for me.

“I had more time to spend with my family and looked after people I didn't hear from often. Football is fast moving. In between all the games and training you are often tired. Then you stop calling friends so I could make up for that.

"The whole corona situation makes you aware of what is important in life.”