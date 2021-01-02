City in the market for a new keeper

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2021

Michael McGovern's hamstring injury will force Norwich City to weigh up a move in the January transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke says Norwich City will look to ‘pull the trigger’ this month and recruit a new keeper after Michael McGovern was ruled out longer term with a hamstring injury.

The January transfer window officially opens on Saturday, and the City head coach confirmed the Canaries must now actively look for cover with McGovern suffering the tendon problem in the 1-1 Championship draw against QPR.

McGovern may need surgery but his boss estimates he will be out between 12 to 16 weeks.

First choice Tim Krul is poised to make his first appearance since late November against Barnsley, after his own thigh injury lay-off, and Farke knows City must not be caught short.

“If you want to be successful you need a good keeper. We have the best in Tim Krul but you also have to be prepared for the worst case scenario,” he said, with raw third choice Daniel Barden again on standby after his league debut in midweek. “We have no problems with naming two keepers in the short term.

"But after this game we have two weeks before we play Cardiff. It is always difficult to find a proper option in January but with Micky more or less out the whole of the season, or a major part of the run in, of course we have to have a closer look on the market.

“It would make sense to do some business. If it is possible.

"We won’t take just anyone to make up the numbers. We have younger keepers here but if we can find a reliable option, a good experienced option, then we will try to pull the trigger. If not, we go with our own lads.

"It is our responsibility to have a closer look and prepare for all scenarios. You cannot expect to go further on with no injuries to the keepers.

"Even a small muscle injury in this league can mean six or seven games out. For Tim it has been even longer than that.”