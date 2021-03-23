Published: 12:51 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM March 23, 2021

Orjan Nyland warming up for Norwich City ahead of Saturday's draw with Blackburn at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has joined up with Norway, as he looks to earn his first international cap since November 2019.

The 30-year-old joined the Canaries in January after leaving Aston Villa in October ahead of back surgery to fix a long-term issue which had been causing pain.

After working his way to full fitness, including playing in an under-23 game earlier this month, Nyland has been on the bench for City's last three Championship games.

Academy prospect Daniel Barden had continued to provide cover for Tim Krul following hamstring surgery for Michael McGovern at the start of the year but the former Molde and Ingolstadt keeper is now fit enough to have earned a national call.

With Valerenga youngster Kristoffer Klaesson unavailable, Nyland has joined up with Norway, posting a photo of him in training on Tuesday with the caption "good to be back".

Norwegian boss Stale Solbakken named a 31-man squad due to doubts about which players would be able to travel due to Covid-19 regulations, with Nyland one of three keepers alongside first choice Rune Jarstein of Hertha Berlin.

Three World Cup qualifiers await, in Gibraltar on Wednesday (7.45pm), at home to Turkey on Saturday (5pm) and in Montenegro next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Nyland has 28 caps but much of his involvement in the last five years has been in friendlies or as an unused substitute, with his last appearance being a 2-1 win in Malta during European Championship qualification in November 2019.

His last competitive action at club level was for Villa in September, playing all of a 3-1 win away to League One side Burton Albion in the second round of the League Cup.

Krul is also away with Holland during the break, with academy keepers Barden (Wales) and Sam Blair (Ireland) set to be on opposing sides during an U21 friendly in Wrexham on Friday.

