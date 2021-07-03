Gilmour a 'perfect fit' for Norwich, insists McLean

Video

Published: 5:44 PM July 3, 2021

Billy Gilmour will be a Premier League regular for Norwich City next season, according to Kenny McLean. - Credit: PA

Billy Gilmour's quality will be enough to establish him as a Norwich City regular next season, according to midfield colleague Kenny McLean.

The Mayor of Norwich believes the Premier League will be the 20-year-old's stage for the next decade and taking the step to join the Canaries on loan is one that will progress his development in both the short and long term.

McLean and Grant Hanley are both teammates at international level with Gilmour and were both relentless in their pursuit of the Chelsea youngster throughout the European Championships, even though City's midfielder missed the tournament through injury.

City eventually won the race for Gilmour ahead of other Premier League clubs and Scottish champions Rangers. McLean believes Gilmour will prove himself to be a major player next season.

"His quality will ensure he plays week in and week out," McLean told BBC Sportsound.

"This league is going to be his level for the next 10-12 years. Long term, he will be a Chelsea midfielder. I don't think there's any doubt about that.

"It's a great signing and I think he'll fit in perfectly. We try and play a bit and that will suit him because he wants to be on the ball and dictating games.

"Hopefully I can help him along with his progression. He wears my number 23 and he's already text me to say he's taking it!"

City have seen a number of midfield options depart this summer. Both Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann left the club after mutually agreeing to end their spells in Norfolk last week.

Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic both left the club at the end of their respective contracts. The former has returned to Norway whilst the Bosnian looks poised to sign for Championship side Stoke City.

Norwich are still hoping to re-sign Oliver Skipp on loan from Spurs and have their eyes on Philip Billing at Bournemouth. Gilmour became City's first central midfield addition of the summer.

Kenny McLean was a major part of convincing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to join Norwich City on loan. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gilmour's positive coronavirus test during the Euros did create some nerves inside Colney as it provided other clubs with an opportunity to swoop in for the Scottish international. In the end, Thomas Tuchel selected City as the perfect destination for the 20-year-old.

"Norwich showed an interest in him before that game at Wembley and they'd be panicking because I'm sure there was plenty more interest afterwards," said McLean.

“Our manager worked with the Chelsea manager so I think he knows that he’s going to be coached right and he can bring his game on at us.

“Hopefully we’re good for him and he’s good for us."