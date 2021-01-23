Rupp set for FA Cup recall

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021

Lukas Rupp is set for a swift return to the Norwich City ranks in the FA Cup after injury and illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Kenny McLean will be a tough act to follow for Lukas Rupp, after the midfielder was the latest Norwich City player to contract coronavirus.

Rupp is poised to step in on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round at Barnsley after Daniel Farke confirmed the Scottish international had entered self-isolation following a positive test.

McLean returned a negative result immediately after Wednesday’s 2-0 Championship win over Bristol City, along with the rest of the players on duty. But the all-action midfielder started to feel unwell on Thursday evening and was tested again on Friday.

“Kenny is showing some symptoms but it is not unbelievably serious,” said Farke. “We have to live with this. Even though they train and play together where they can they try to maintain the distance. When we had the nine positive test results the very next test was negative for the group.

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has tested positive for coronavirus - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"This tells me our processes and protocols are working. It is pretty likely over the coming weeks there will not be a game when we are not affected by Covid. It is important not to panic.

“Bali Mumba returned to team training on Thursday after his isolation. Xavi (Quintilla) started his self-isolation three or four days later than Bali so he will have to be patient until the middle of next week to re-join the group. Adam Idah is now finishing the last days of his rehab from injury and back in full team training next week.”

Rupp himself has missed the last few games with a bout of flu, after hamstring issues prior to the festive period curtailed his impressive start to the season.

“Kenny was in a brilliant shape and crucial for our recent performances,” said Farke. “He has been good in the duels, good at driving with the ball, providing many chances. It is a big blow for him and for us. But during these times you have to accept this.

"When you have momentum it is important to keep going because none of us know what happens with injuries, suspensions or even the Covid situation. If a player is unavailable it is a chance for another player.

“It is not easy for Lukas because he was out more or less six weeks with a couple of muscle issues, then the proper flu. He is only back in team training since Tuesday. I would say this game comes too soon, as he is not in his full rhythm, but with this blow to Kenny we have to think about giving him more game time.

"I am happy Lukas is back and he could play an important part in the cup game.”