Euros heartache for injured City ace McLean in three month layoff

Published: 11:35 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 11:41 PM May 10, 2021

Kenny McLean is out of Scotland's European Championships tilt after a knee injury in Norwich City's league finale - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has suffered ‘significant damage’ to his right knee that will rule him out of Scotland’s European Championships squad.

McLean faces 12 weeks out following the second half injury in Saturday’s Championship finale at Barnsley – a timescale which would see him target a return two weeks before the scheduled Premier League kick-off on the weekend of August 14.

The Canaries are expected to confirm the devastating news for the central midfielder on Tuesday morning, although further medical assessment will decide if he requires surgery.

The 29-year-old looked a certainty to make Steve Clarke’s squad after his pivotal role in helping his country reach a first major finals since 1998.

The former Aberdeen ace slotted the crucial penalty in the Euro qualifying play-off win in Serbia last November.

McLean received his Championship title winner’s medal at Oakwell on crutches, with a protective brace on his knee, after a challenge club boss, Daniel Farke, felt deserved a penalty for his side.

“A strange tackle because this tackle, anywhere else on the pitch, is a foul,” he said, immediately after the game when he conceded McLean’s Euro hopes looked in serious doubt. “I am not sure why the referee didn’t give the foul in the box.

"Yes, the Barnsley player touched the ball but the challenge was relentless and at speed. The outcome was Kenny had to be substituted.

“It seems like there is a fear for his inner ligament, the MCL. We now have to wait for the further assessment. I hope it is not too bad because, for him, the Euros are also quite important with Scotland.”

McLean’s injury is the latest hit to City’s central midfield ahead of the Premier League return. Tottenham’s Olly Skipp returned to his parent club facing a similar close season injury layoff, after breaking his foot in the final home game against Reading.

Lukas Rupp’s campaign ended prematurely due to a hamstring issue, but the German is expected to be fit for pre-season.

While club stalwart Alex Tettey officially leaves when his contract expires this summer.