The Mayor's rallying cry ahead of 'Auld Enemy' duel

Published: 4:16 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM June 15, 2021

Kenny McLean is backing Norwich City team Grant Hanley and his Scotland pals to shock England in Euro2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean insists Scotland can cause a Euro2020 upset against England at Wembley.

The injured Canaries' ace was nailed on for a place in Steve Clarke’s squad before suffering a knee injury in the Championship finale at Barnsley.

McLean was at Hampden Park on Monday to watch club mate Grant Hanley and the rest of his international colleagues lose 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their Group D opener.

Now they head to Wembley for Friday’s ‘Auld Enemy’ clash looking to spring a major surprise against the Three Lions.

McLean, who struck the nerveless penalty in a play-off shoot out against Serbia that sealed his country’s place in a first major finals since 1998, is convinced Scotland can rise to the occasion.

“We have shown a togetherness throughout this competition, so we do need to pick each other up,” he said. “There's two games to go - whether we are underdogs or not, who cares?

"We will go there and try to win games. We've got the quality and the spirit, we just need to go there with the belief we can still get something.

"We need to believe in each other and believe in the boys. We've still got a chance.

“We need to stick together now. There are some big characters in that dressing room. Obviously the captain, Andy Robertson, is a big player who has played on the biggest stages. We know going to Wembley we have given ourselves a massive mountain to climb but we need to have that belief we can do it.”

Czech striker Patrik Schick’s brace either side of half-time – including a 50 yard lob over the stranded David Marshall – spoiled the party in Glasgow.

“It was a game that we came in thinking we could win and we were good enough to win it,” said McLean. “We just didn't turn up on the day as much as we would have liked to.

"It was two moments of brilliance from their striker. We had chances but we just didn't take them at the right time.

"When they scored their goals - end of the first half and start of the second half - the energy got taken out the place and it was a real killer blow. That spark we had for a few minutes with the change (bringing on Che Adams) was taken away by a piece of brilliance.

"That is world class but at this level you get punished for your decision making and I am not sure we need to take the shot in the build up to that second goal.”