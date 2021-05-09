Farke's fears for injured McLean's Euro hopes

Video

Published: 9:00 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 9:06 AM May 9, 2021

Daniel Farke admits Kenny McLean’s suspected knee ligament injury could scupper his chances of making Scotland's European Championships squad.

McLean will now be further assessed by the club’s medical staff to assess the extent of his second half injury in the 2-2 Championship finale at Barnsley, following a full-blooded challenge Farke insisted should have earned his side a penalty.

The Scottish international was immediately substituted at Oakwell and re-emerged for the trophy presentation on crutches and with his right knee in a brace.

Farke hopes the influential midfielder can still make the finals for his country, with five weeks until Scotland kick off their campaign against the Czech Republic.

The former Aberdeen ace slotted the crucial penalty in the Euro qualifying play-off win in Serbia last November that helped Scotland reach a first major finals since 1998.

“It is difficult to predict at this stage,” said Farke. “It seems like there is a fear for his inner ligament, the MCL. We now have to wait for the further assessment. I hope it is not too bad because, for him, the Euros are also quite important with Scotland.

“A strange tackle because this tackle, anywhere else on the pitch, is a foul. I am not sure why the referee didn’t give the foul in the box. Yes, the Barnsley player touched the ball but the challenge was relentless and at speed. The outcome was Kenny had to be substituted.

“I think Jordan Hugill lost a piece of his tooth. Grant Hanley was limping in the first half but he kept going after a knock on his ankle.

"It says a lot about the intensity of this game. For that, I was quite pleased we could come back twice and sadly Emi Buendia had a chance to win it for us. Nevertheless a good finish to the season and we can live with 97 points.”