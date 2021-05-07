'Perfection' - Dowell on getting back to the big time with Canaries

Video

Published: 9:48 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM May 7, 2021

Norwich City's attacking midfielder, Kieran Dowell, insists his move from Everton has ticked every box, after a swift return to the Premier League.

Dowell failed to make the grade at the Toffees, but will face his boyhood club next season following the Canaries' Championship title win.

The 23-year-old struck a brace in the title-sealing 4-1 win over Reading last weekend and has laid down a marker to be a key man in the big time after an injury-hit debut season.

The former England Youth World Cup winner had a series of Championship loan postings away from Goodison Park but has found a home from home under Daniel Farke.

"I'd had so many loans, and so many different kinds of loans, I was ready to move on," he said. "It was pretty early, the writing was on the wall (last season). I don't think they offered a new contract, with one year left it suited them to sell me last summer rather than wait for me to go on a free. It all went pretty smoothly.

🔵Marcel Brands phone call

🔵Marco Silva response

🔵Loan 'crash courses'

🔵Promotion with Norwich City



Kieran Dowell speaks to @philkecho✍️https://t.co/iRblVmtvai — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) May 7, 2021

"Last season hadn't even ended and it was all confirmed between me and my agent that I would be coming here.

"From playing against them, for (Nottingham) Forest and Sheffield United, I knew the players they had and the way the boss wanted to play. Stuart Webber was also a big factor too. He was at Liverpool when I was 12 and 13 and he was talking about that and it seemed like a good fit to go permanently.

"It's a real family club, with the owners, and it all seemed perfect really."

Dowell has formed a potent trio with Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia, in support of Teemu Pukki, and admits five goals in his last nine appearances is the best spell of his career.

"Since I've come into the team, in the last 10 games or so, stats-wise definitely," he said, interviewed by the Liverpool Echo. "I've scored five goals, got an assist and created loads of chances, but I don't know if that is down to the nature in which we play, because we do dominate the game and there are a lot more opportunities to do that, but at the same time I do think there was still a little bit of rust and there is still some improvement to come, to round a few edges off.

"It's about overloading the middle of the pitch. I'm in the middle and Todds (Todd Cantwell) from the left and Emi Buendia from the right and we're in the pockets.

"So as a 10 it works really well because the holding midfielder doesn't know who to mark. You end up all having space. I really enjoy the way we play.

"The move has worked out perfectly, to leave and then come back to the Premier League the next summer. Everyone is already talking to me about tickets for Anfield and Goodison."



